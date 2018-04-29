Makonda cancer tests unviable: experts

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In the midst of a social media storm over the recent announcement by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda of a door-to-door prostate cancer screening campaign, medical experts have also raised their voice, citing the difficulties that may confront the authorities’ ambitious plan.

The announcement made a week ago triggered heated social media debate, not only because of logistical challenges, but also over the “finger” method to be applied, medically known as Digital Rectal Examination (DRE), a procedure doctors use to examine the lower rectum and other internal organs for any abnormalities.

And, now healthcare stakeholders told The Citizen that rolling out a door-to-door prostate cancer testing campaign using this technique is “unviable”.

They are also generally skeptical about the practicality of the plan.

Dr Samuel Ogillo, a healthcare planner and CEO of the Association of Private Health Facilities Tanzania (APHFTA), says the door-to-door method is unviable, logistically. He is also concerned that the whole plan is suggestive of forced as opposed to voluntary testing.

“I really hope that the politicians were misquoted by the media. Because in my experience as a doctor, people must be prepared mentally and psychologically, through counselling sessions,” he says.

“And they are must be willing to be subjected to any form of disease screening; it is called voluntary counselling and testing.”

He also quickly points out that it “is against medical ethics to force an individual to undergo health screening”, and suggest that relevant government institutions could, instead, organise health screening camps in public places with a view to ease and enhance medical interventions.

More so, Dr Ogillo cites budgetary constraints, saying the authorities will be forced to dig deeper into their coffers to roll out such a initiative.

He argues: “Public prostate cancer screening requires massive investment financially, therefore, I don’t see the feasibility of this anytime soon. And the cost for prostate cancer diagnosis varies from hospital to hospital.” Dr Julius Mwaiselage, executive director of the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI), told The Citizen that healthcare professionals would meet to discuss the RC’s directive and come up with recommendations.

“Political leaders always issue directives, but the experts are the ones who know how and when to implement them within the confines of the relevant national policies,” he notes.

He allayed fears that Dar es Salaam residents will be forced to undergo screening, noting that his office will work with regional authorities to prevent new disease infections.