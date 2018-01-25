Makonda extends ultimatum to car dealers

By Gladys Mbwiga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Car dealers in Dar es Salaam have six more months to move to a single site in the city’s Kigamboni area, regional commissioner Paul Makonda said on Wednesday.

Last year, Mr Makonda said all car dealers should relocate to Kigamboni by February, this year, as part of the regional administration’s plans to establish a one-stop centre for motor vehicle traders and their customers.

The decision is aimed at streamlining the business, which is currently scattered in various parts of Dar es Salaam.

Dealers will be provided with licences only if they confirm their willingness to move to Kigamboni, where real estate firm Property International Limited has secured 2,100 acres of land for the centre.

Mr Makonda told car yard owners yesterday that the deadline had now been extended to September, adding that he did not expect to see their premises scattered all over the city by October.

“I don’t expect to find a car yard anywhere in Dar es Salaam by October except in Kigamboni. Anyone who will not relocate within that time will be deemed to be conducting the business illegally because that is the only explanation for reluctance to relocate,” he said.

Mr Makonda added that a number of car dealers had heeded the directive and were currently setting up their yards in Kigamboni, ready to relocate.

With a specific place having been set aside for car dealers, he said customers from neighbouring countries would now be coming to Kigamboni to buy cars instead of going abroad.

Traders who wish to buy space on which to build permanent premises in the designated area will be allowed to pay in instalments for up to six years, while those who opt to rent will be offered discounts of between 25 and 30 per cent. Chicago General Traders director Salim Chicago said the centre would save customers the inconvenience of having to move from one place to another in search of a bargain or cars of their choice.