Malaria deaths in Mbeya reduced, thanks to campaign

By Ipyana Samson TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Mbeya. The number of deaths caused by malaria in Mbeya Region has gone down from 255 in 2014 to 97 last year.

Regional malaria coordinator Salehe Mwango said the attack of the disease has been going down because of government’s efforts through its campaign dubbed ‘Tokomeza malaria’.

“The situation of malaria in our region is not very bad as statistics show that the number of patients has greatly decreased.

“Statistics here show that in 2014 we had 199,367 patients out of who 255 died. In 2015 there were 189,100 patients and 233 died while in 2016 the number of patients was 98,835 and the resulting deaths were 97,” said the coordinator.

Mr Mwango explained that in 2014 the region focused on distributing mosquito nets and sensitizing residents to use them during sleeping time, saying the response was great and the sensitization was still on.

The acting Kyela District Medical Officer-in-Charge, Mr Hashimu Mvugogo, said the district’s statistics showed the attack of the disease had greatly been reduced from 37 per cent in 2013 to 17.6 per cent last year.