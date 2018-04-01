Malasusa: Do not be hateful and revengeful

By Aurea Simtowe @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar Es Salaam. The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) Bishop for the Eastern and Coastal Diocese, Dr Alex Malasusa has called upon Tanzanians to embrace the spirit of forgiveness and live peacefully with one another.

That way, he said, they would be doing the will of God as witnessed through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Delivering his Easter message during a mass at Azania Front on Sunday, 01 April 2018, in Dar es Salaam, Dr Malasusa asked Tanzanians to put their ears wide open and obey the will of God in order to maintain peace and security in the country.

"We are living in a world that is full of happenings and noises. Open your ears and listen to what God has directed you to do. If the Holly Sprit speaks to you, go and testify his message,” he said.

He said human beings were not meant to be living in sorrow, despair and discouragement, noting however that there were people on earth whose job was to scare others.

“As Christians, we are ordered to bring hope and preach peace….It will be difficult to restore peace one it gets disrupted,” he said, calling upon believers to follow the writings.