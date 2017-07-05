Malinzi's lawyer pulls out of case

By Rosina John @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Jerome Msemwa, the lawyer who was defending Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President Jamal Malinzi and his co-accused in the money laundering case, has withdrawn.

Mr Malinzi and Mr Selestine Mwesiga who is the TFF Secretary General and Ms Nsiande Mwanga who was an Accountant at the federation, are facing several counts including a money laundering charge of Sh1.3 billion.

Mr Msemwa submitted a letter to notify the court about his decision to withdraw from the case.

In the letter Mr Msemwa said he decided to withdraw from the case because his client didn’t give him ‘proper instruction’. Mr Msemwa is apparently a lawyer for the federation.

Mr Msemwa was the lead of a five advocates- panel representing Mr Malinzi and the others in the case which is before resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri.

They are facing 28 counts including forgery, uttering forged documents and money laundering US $375,418.

According to prosecution, on June 5, 2016 within the City of Dar es Salaam, Mr Malinzi and Mr Selestine forged the executive committee resolution, to show that the executive committee of the TFF decided to change its signatory bank accounts from Edgar Leonard Masoud to Nsiande Isawafo Mwanga.

In the second count, Mr Selestine is alleged to utter the said forged document to Stanbic Bank Tanzania Limited, branch in Kinondoni on September 1, 2016.