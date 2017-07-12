Mama Kikwete hands over Girl Guides mantle to Mama Samia

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former First Lady, Salma Kikwete, has handed over leadership of the Tanzania Girl Guides Association (TGGA) to the Vice President, Ms Samia Suluhu, on Wednesday.

Ms Kikwete handed over the association’s flag, constitution and scarf as a symbol of the handing over the power of the institution which she has served for 12 years.

During the event, the former First lady said that the association should increase creativity to recruit more girls and give them training for knowledge and skills that can improve their welfare.

Ms Suluhu said the association can be an effective tool to address gender inequality in Tanzania and so called upon the association’s members to foresee ways that can be used to increase membership.

“However, we should be grateful for the step we’ve taken so far as a country on bridging the gender inequality gap in education and other areas. This shows that the total elimination of gender disparity is possible,” she added.