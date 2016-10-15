Mama Maria, family miss Nyerere Day Simiyu celebration

By The Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Bariadi/Butiama. Speculation was rife yesterday after members of the Julius Nyerere family failed to attend national commemorations to mark Nyerere Day in Bariadi District, Simiyu Region.

Addressing reporters on October 5, Simiyu regional commissioner Anthony Mtaka confirmed that Mama Maria Nyerere would be among the family members to attend the event, which coincided with the climax of the Uhuru Torch race celebrations.

He said preparations for receiving and accommodating the family had been completed. In the original plan, Mama Maria and her entourage were scheduled to stay at Bariadi District Council lodge in Nyamuata.

However, that plan was later changed, and they were booked at a new hotel within Bariadi Town. The manager of the hotel, Mr Mabula Mapolu, confirmed to The Citizen on Saturday then that Mama Maria and her family would be accommodated at the facility, but later he said the plan had been changed as the rooms were reserved for regional and district commissioners from Zanzibar, who accompanied Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohammed Shein, who officiated at the ceremony yesterday.

But the RCs and DCs were forced to leave on Thursday following President John Magufuli’s directive that they were not supposed to attend the ceremony in person.

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday yesterday, one of Mwalimu Nyerere’s sons, Mr Madaraka, said he had not seen any invitation to the family to attend the Bariadi ceremony. “But it should not be construed that the government did not invite us.

May be the invitation was received by other people because ours is an extended family. But I have not personally seen any invitation,” he said over the phone from Butiama, where a special mass was held in commemoration of the 17th death anniversary of Nyerere, who died of leukaemia in London.

He said may be the one, who received the invitation could not make it to Bariadi and he was not in a position to inform other family members about it.

In addition to family members and other villagers, the mass held at Catholic Church in Butiama was also attended by the Mara regional commissioner, Dr Charles Mlingwa, the minister for Energy and Minerals, Prof Sospeter Muhongo, who represented President John Magufuli and district commissioners from Mara Region. East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) member Shy-Rose Bhanji and Bunda MP Ester Bulaya (Chadema) were among the congregation.

A similar mass was also held at St John Parish in Bariadi. Preaching during the mass, Shinyanga Diocesan Bishop Liberatus Sangu appealed to the government and other public leaders to emulate Mwalimu Nyerere by abhorring corruption, unaccountability, misappropriation of public property, nepotism, any form of segregation and ensure they cherished peace, unity and national tranquillity.

Uhuru Torch

Addressing the nation during the climax of Uhuru Torch race at Bariadi Council grounds later, Dr Shein said the government would continue cherishing Mwalimu Nyerere’s leadership philosophy. Speaking on donors’ assistance, Dr Shein reiterated Dr Magufuli’s stand that the country would not accept any assistance attached with strings. He said Tanzania would cooperate with countries, which valued its people and freedom.

On youth empowerment, Dr Shein said the government would continue putting in place policies, which supported youth activities.

“We will strive to ensure that we create a conducive environment for the youth to engage in income generating activities. We don’t fancy any group of idle young people, who spend their time doing nothing productive,” he said.

On fighting corruption, Dr Shein noted that the stand by the two governments was intolerance to the vice as it impeded improvement of social services.

(Reported by Peter Saramba, Veronicka Focus and Faustine Fabian)

“I want to give a notice to public servants, who entertain corruption and bribes. We will not tolerate them. We ask the general public to assist us in identifying such people so that they can be dealt with,” he said.

In his speech to Dr Shein, the Uhuru Torch leader, Mr George Mbijima, said insecurity was slowly becoming a major concern in many parts of the country.

He said the problem was more serious especially in border areas, where illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries were common.

He also noted that water shortage was another serious problem, which the government should tackle.

“It is our call that efforts used to address the education sector should now be employed in solving water problems,” he said.