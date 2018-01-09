By Pamela Chilongola @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A man, who allegedly connected his house to the Tanzania Ports Authority fuel pipe, Mr Samwel Kilanglani, 63, was former worker of Tanzania Zambia (Tazama) oil pipeline, it has been revealed.

Kalingani is accused of connecting a pipe from the TPA pipeline to the tanks located at his Tungi house.

Speaking to The Citizen January 9, Acting Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Mr Benedict Kitalika, confirmed this.

“TPA in collaboration with the police launched investigations after noting that some litres of fuel were lost on their way to various destinations and established that Mr Kilanglani has tempared with the pipeline,” he said.

The suspect was arrested on Monday January 08 at his residence. Kigamboni District Commissioner, Mr Hashim Mgandilwa, said they were tipped by Good Samaritans citizens that there was a leakage of fuel in certain area in Kigamboni.

“We made a follow-up and we found out that the suspect had connected pipes to tanks at his house,” said Mr Kitalika.