Man arrested for raping own daughter

Moshi. Police in Kilimanjaro Region have arrested a businessman from Majengo in Moshi District over allegations that he raped his own daughter aged 22.

Reports say the alleged businessman tricked his daughter (name withheld) into allowing him to suck her left breast. He did so by asking his daughter to take an oath of commitment, sources said.

He reportedly promised his daughter that he would guarantee her admission into a vocational training college.

Kilimanjaro acting regional police commander, Koka Moita confirmed that the man had indeed been arrested and the incident was being investigated.

“It is true we have arrested him. His file and evidences have been sent to the attorney general for legal consultations,” he said.