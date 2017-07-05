Man jailed 30 years for defiling pupil

By By Faustine Fabian @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Maswa District Court in Simiyu Region has convicted a resident of Muhida Village, Elisha Edward, 30, and sentenced him for serve a 30-year jail term for defiling and impregnating a pupil.

Principal Resident Magistrate Fredrick Lukuna read the sentence yesterday after the was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt with the evidence produced in court by the prosecution.

Passing the sentence, the Principal Resident Magistrate said the court gave the sentence to serve as a lesson to others with intent to commit a similar crime in society.

Earlier, prosecutor Nassibu Swedy told the court that the accused committed the offence in April, last year.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused defiled the Standard Six pupil at Muhida Primary School (name withheld) aged 14.

Mr Swedy further told the court that the offence was contrary to Sections 130 (1) (2) (e) and 131(1) of penal code Chapter 16 as reviewed in 2002.

He further told the court that having defiled the girl, the accused made her pregnant and she failed to continue with her studies.