Man jailed 30 years for raping student

By Bahati Chume @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kilimanjaro. The Hai District Court has sentenced Daudi Maulid (22) from Longoi Village in Masama Rundugai Ward to a 30-year jail term and five strokes for impregnating a secondary school student aged 16.

Principal Resident Magistrate Arnold Kirekiano said the judgement was given after he was satisfied with the evidence given by witnesses, including the victim, an officer from the police gender desk, children and the district medical officer.

He said it was proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offence contrary to law.

Reading the judgement, the district magistrate said he gave such a judgement to deter other people, who intended to commit similar offences in society.

“The court has found Maulid guilty in the first count and will serve a 30-year jail term and receive five strokes. He will also serve a three-year jail term and pay Sh500,000 in compensation after the court has found him guilty on the second count. The two judgements will served concurrently,” he noted.

Earlier, public prosecutor Valeria Banda told the court that at 8.30pm on October 7, 2015 at the village, the accused raped a Form Two student of Patmos Secondary School leading to her pregnancy contrary to law.