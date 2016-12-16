Man jailed 30yrs for stealing cellphone

By Shija Felician TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Kahama. A resident of Nyakajenge Village in Kahama District, Samwel Elisha, 25, was on Wednesday sentenced to 30 years in jail for armed robbery. He was found guilty of stealing a mobile phone and Sh40,000 after attacking Mathew Philomen with a machete.

Kahama District Court Principal Resident Magistrate Evodia Kiharuzi was satisfied beyond any reasonable doubt with the evidence presented by the prosecution against the convict.

Earlier, public prosecutor Shaban Zuber alleged that Elisha committed the offence on August 18, this year, at Nyakajenge Village in Shinyanga Region after attacking and injuring Philemon with a machete.

In the incident, Zuber further alleged that Elisha robbed Philemon of his cell phone and cash.

Before the judgement, Elisha pleaded with the court to reduce the punishment, saying it was his first offence he had committed and that he had a family that depended on him.

However, Magistrate Kiharuzi rejected the plea.

Meanwhile, nine workers of the Acacia Mine at Bulyanhulu were sent to Kahama District Court on Wednesday where they were charged with stealing 38 tonnes of cyanide worth over Sh196 million, property of the goldmine. Before Resident Magistrate Keneth Mtembei, public prosecutor Dismass Kifunda alleged that the suspects committed the offence on August 18, at the goldmine located at Bulyanhulu Ward in Kahama District, Shinyanga Region.

Kifunda mentioned the accused as Stanslaus Warioba, Emanuel Nyahuhu, Boaz Shosha, Abdalah Salum, Sikitu Robert, Edina David, Bundala Nyanda, Adlof Chami, and Mwenda Majaliwa.