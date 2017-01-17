Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Man killed by mob over death of witchdoctor

Njombe. Police are holding two people in connection to the death of a businessman who along with two others was accused of killing a witch doctor.  

Acting Regional Police commander Emanuel Lukula said, the businessman,  Mr Boniface Kiswaga was allegedly killed by a mob after he and two others were accused of causing the death a witch doctor.

The businessman was accused of killing one Doto Mwaipopo, 41, for not making him rich.

The witch doctor died earlier last week after he was allegedly attacked by three people including Mr Kiswaga, who accused him of conning them.

The latter died at Kyela District Hospital on Saturday, where he was being treated for his injuries


