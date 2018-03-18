Man kills mother-in-law, wounds wife, takes own life

By Shaaban Ndyamukama @ThecitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ngara. A taxi driver and resident of Rusumo in Ngara District, Kagera Region, Joseph Medard, 33, allegedly killed his mother-in-law, wounded his wife before taking own life after a fit of jealousy.

Reports had it that he committed suicide by setting himself on fire after he first poured petrol all over his body, confirmed village chairman Dausoni Kadende. According to Mr Kadende, the incident happened on Friday, March 16, at night.

The man is said to have attacked and killed his mother-in-law Elizabeth Simoni.

According to the chairman, the suspect had a conflict with his wife and on Friday, they both attended a family meeting to resolve the dispute.

But, it appears it did not end well. The man allegedly attacked and killed his in-law before turning on his wife Elisi Joseph, 28, whom he wounded in the cheek with a sharp object.

The wife has been admitted to Murugwanza Hospital in the district where she is receiving treatment, according to the village chairman.

He further revealed that following a fight that remained unresolved fro a long time, the wife was forced to move from her marital house in February to her mother’s alleging that tha man constantly threatened her life.

“They used to accuse each other of being unfaithful,” the chairman said.

The man’s relative, one Daniel Medard, said the couple had four children. “They were married in 2003. After a few years, they started having fights until matters got to where they are,” he said.

For his part, Ngara district commissioner Lieutenant Colonel Michael Mtenjele, who doubles as the chairman of the district’s defence and security committee, confirmed the incident.

The efforts to reach Kagera Regional Police Commander Agustino Olomi’s phone number had proved futile after his phone was not answered.