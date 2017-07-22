Mandela's widow furious over book on his last days

Johannesburg. Nelson Mandela's widow on Friday threatened legal action over a book by his personal doctor that laid bare intimate details of his final illness and death in 2013.

Mandela's physician Vejay Ramlakan revealed several undignified episodes at the end of Mandela's life as well as bitter family squabbles over his care and legacy.

"I condemn the book in the strongest terms," Graca Machel said in a statement released by her charity foundation, local media reported.

"I am taking legal advice on whether to institute legal proceedings against the author and its publisher."

Machel accused Ramlakan of breaching patient confidentiality with his candid book, which was released to coincide with Mandela Day on July 18, an annual day to honour his memory.

Machel said she planned to meet the executors of Mandela's will to discuss how to "best protect Madiba's good name and reputation", using Mandela's clan name.