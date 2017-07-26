Manji goes to High Court to seek bail

By Rosina John @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Lawyers for the remanded business tycoon, Yusufally Manji, have filed an application at the High Court seeking release on bail of their client.

Manji has been remanded pending hearing of economic and national security charges levelled by the state against him. He is accused of being found in illegal possession of military uniform fabrics worth over Sh200 million.

In the application filed at the Court through his lawyers Peter Kibatala and Joseph Thadayo, Manji is asking the higher authority to nullify a certificate to deny him bail presented by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

According to the application number 113 of 2017, Manji wants to be granted bail on health grounds claiming that he is suffering from heart disease.

The application was mentioned today before Judge Isaya Arufani where the republic represented by state attorney Paul Kadushi and Wankyo Simon asked for more time so as to prepare and file counter affidavit.

Judge Arufani agreed with the request and required the republic to file their counter affidavit on Monday next week so as to enable hearing of the application set for August 4.

On July 5, this year, Manji was arraigned at Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court alongside three officials with Quality Group namely Deogratius Kisinda, the Human Resources and Administrative Officer, Abdallah Sangey, Store Keeper and Thobias Fwele, Assistant Store Keeper and charged with seven economic and national security counts.

They were not allowed to enter plea to the charges read before resident magistrate Huruma Shaidi because the Kisutu Court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

However, the prosecution presented a certificate by the DPP seeking to deny bail to the accused on the ground that their release would jeopardise public and national security.

The prosecution further told the court that the lower court lacks jurisdiction to consider bail according to the nature of offences charged.

It is alleged that on June 30, this year at Chang’ombe A area in Temeke District, jointly and together, all accused persons were found by a police officer in possession of 35 bundles of fabric used for uniforms of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF), worth Sh192.5million, which were unlawfully acquired.

Manji and his co-accused persons were also charged with a similar count of being found with eight bundles of the same materials valued Sh44 million.