Manyara RC says the region undecided to evict villagers

By Bertha Ismail @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Manyara regional commissioner, Mr Alexander Mnyeti said the government was still weighing on the recent order to evict villagers living near the Tarangire National Park.

He said the regional administration was still undecided on the order made by the minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Hamis Kingwangala to remove livestock keepers alleged to have invaded the protected area.

"We are yet to establish on those allegations. Once we are done we will say whether the villagers have to vacate the area or not", he said early this week when speaking at Kimotorok village.

During his visit to Simanjiro district on February 25th, the minister directed that some villagers at Kimotorok were living within the Tarangire NP and the adjacent Mkungunero game-controlled area.

He directed the district administration to ensure they vacated the area within nine months as the laws of the land dictate it was illegal to establish settlements in the protected areas.

But Mr. Mnyeti said he has directed his officers to find out on the alleged invasion and that it was him who would later inform them on whether to move out or not.

He told them to continue with their normal activities untilthe surveyors have completed their work on whether they will have to relocate to other areas.

The villagers had stopped the convoy of the RC to air their grievances on the minister's directive and wanted him to intervene in the matter.

Speaking on their behalf, Saringo Ole Meeki pleaded with the regional administrator that they were the rightful occupants of the disputed land.

He said the beacons erected indicated that they did not invade the national park, adding that they had lived in the village for the past 70 years.

He, however, confirmed that some beacons were recently erected by the national park authorities and hived off part of the village land.

"We were not given chance to tell our side of the story. There was a heavy presence of security officers and were scared even to raise our hand", he explained.

"We were not involved in the new demarcation", he insisted. Officials of the Tarangire National Park or the Tanzania National Parks headquarters could not be reached on the matter.

Another villager who identified himself as Baby Noah said they were not sure of where to go following the eviction order, adding that they will dispute the extension of the park boundaries.

Other sources said surveyors from the Lands ministry would be deployed to the disputed area within ten days to go through the demarcation lines between the villages and the protected areas.