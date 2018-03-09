Manyara undecided on villagers’ eviction

By Bertha Ismail @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Manyara Region is yet to decide whether Kimotorok villagers should be evicted.

That comes after Natural Resources and Tourism minister Hamisi Kingwangalla ordered them to leave, saying the area was owned by Tarangire National Park and Mkungunero Game-Controlled Area.

Manyara regional commissioner Alexander Mnyeti said no decision had been reached about their eviction.

"We cannot say, at present, whether the villagers have to vacate the area or not,” he told Kimotorok villagers in Simanjiro.

During his visit to Simanjiro on February 25, Dr Kigwangalla ordered some villagers at Kimotorok living within the park and adjacent Mkungunero Game-Controlled Area to leave in nine months.

Mr Mnyeti told the villagers to continue with their activities until surveying is completed.

The villagers had stopped the RC’s convoy to air their grievances on the minister's directive and wanted him to intervene.

Their representative, Mr Saringo ole Meeki, pleaded with Mr Mnyeti that it should be declared that they were the rightful occupants of the disputed land.

He said the beacons erected indicated that they did not invade the national park as they had lived in the village for the past 70 years.

However, he confirmed that some beacons were recently erected by the national park authorities and hived off part of the village land.

"We were not given a chance to tell our side of the story. There was a heavy presence of security officers and were scared even to raise our hand," he explained. "We were not involved in the new demarcation."

Tarangire National Park officials could not be reached to comment on the matter.

Tanzania National Parks officials could also not be reached.

Sources said surveyors from the Lands ministry would be deployed to the area in ten days.