Mara region gets Sh 13 bilion to improve health services

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@thecitizen.co.tz

Musoma. Mara region received more than Sh 13 billion from central government for improvement of health services in the region during the 2017/18 financial year.

Speaking here on Thursday Deputy Minister for Health Community Development, Gender , Elderly and Children Dr Faustine Ndugulile said that the amount was aimed at improving the provision of health services to residents of the region.

He explained that the funding would help expectant mothers and children under the age of five benefit from access to better health services in the region and nearby areas.

He said that the funding was directed into the construction of health centres as well as the Mwalimu Nyerere Referral Hospital.

Dr Ndugulile, who made a tour of the region, added the government was working hard to ensure that health services reach to as many people as possible in the country.

He reiterated the government’s plans to put up emergency units, intensive care units for children, mother and child services as well as theatres in regional referral hospitals.

The Medical Officer in Charge of Mara Regional Hospital, Dr Joachim Eyembe highlighted the challenges that his hospital has been facing, especially shortage of health workers.