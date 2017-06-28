Market stall owners are subjected to new checks

By Justa Musa TheCitizenTz jmusa@tz.nationmedia.co

Mbeya. About 591 traders whose shops were destroyed by fire at Uhindini Market in 2010 in Mbeya City are having their names verified anew.

The move aims at allowing them to start temporary construction of their shops any time from now while the city leadership tries to find an investor who can put up a state-of-the-art building to accommodate businesses.

The Mbeya City director, Mr Zacharia Nachoa, reiterated yesterday that after the name verification exercise, the traders would start putting up temporary business stalls.

Earlier in April, this year, Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, gave a directive on suspending construction of stalls and the verification of names of traders at the market. The move came after some councillors and residents pretended to be part of those whose shops were affected by fire at the market, hence re-verification of the names of the traders.

In the verification, Mr Makalla said he had realised that some councillors and traders from other parts of the city had undeservedly apportioned stalls at the market for themselves, leaving out those whose shops were really affected in 2010 as the latter were now supposed to reuse the market.

The chairman of the traders at the market, Mr Gwamaka Mwansansu, explained that the verification took too long because of some challenges they were facing including cases in which ine trader seeks to own more than one stall.