Mashinji: Opposition defectors are self-seekers

By Janeth Muhizi @janethmuhizi news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema has reiterated that MPs and councillors who decamp from the Opposition to CCM are doing so for their personal gains.

It said claims that they supported the government implementation of various programmes were a smokescreen.

Chadema secretary general Vincent Mashinji told Clouds TV on Monday, January 15, that the public should take their reasons of defecting from the Opposition to CCM with a pinch of salt.

“A political leader cannot defect to another political party simply he or she is impressed by an individual’s performance rather than ideology, philosophy and systems of leadership. Therefore, the public should know that personal interests drove Opposition leaders to defect to CCM,” said Dr Mashinji.

He said Chadema had a clear vision of bringing socioeconomic development to improve living standards to all people and create jobs massively.

Dr Mashinji said he was unimpressed with the government performance.

He wonders whether the government has a clear agenda of developing Tanzania.

He is also pessimistic about the realisation of the industrialisation dream as the role of the private sectors is undermined.

According to him, the current anti-corruption war, instilling financial discipline and accountability to public servants and infrastructure development are necessary for any ruling party.

“For a visionary leader, those cannot be the only items in a raft of government programmes and that cannot be the work of a head of state,” he said.