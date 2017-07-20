Mashinji taken to court in Ruvuma today

By By The Citizen Reporter

Ruvuma. Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji and eight other members of Chadema have been arraigned at Ruvuma Resident Magistrate’s Court this morning for illegal assembly and uttering inflammatory remarks.

Those who appeared before the court are the party’s secretary General Dr Vincent Masinji, Ndanda MP ,Cecil Mwambe and special seat member of Parliament Ms Zubeda Sakuru .

Others are Philberth Ngatunga, Irineus Ngwatura, Delphin Gazia, Curthberth Ngwata and Charles Makunguru.