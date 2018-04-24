Masogange buried in home village

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. Artiste and socialite Agnes Gerald aka Masogange was buried yesterday in her home village of Utengule in Mbalizi District, Mbeya Region.

During the burial, the owner of St Patrick Secondary School of Dar es Salaam, Mr Ndele Mwaselela, volunteered to cover education expenses for Masogange’s daughter, Sania, 11.

The burial committee has deposited Sh2 million in Sania’s account.

The committee’s treasurer, Ms Zamaradi Mketema, said the money was meant to help the girl pay for her secondary s education education expenses. She is currently in Standard Seven. Speaking yesterday in Utengule, Mr Mwaselela promised to provide Sania with free accommodation at his school’s hostel for the entire period she will pursuing her studies.

“I will also cover her Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination expenses if she passes her Certificate of Secondary Education Examination. I will do the same if she qualifies to join higher learning institutions,” he said.

He asked Bongo movie artiste Irene Uwoya whose son studies at Mr Mwaselela’s school to visit both children whenever she pays a visit to the school.

Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla and Mbeya District Commissioner Paul Ntinika were among the high ranking government officials who attended the burial ceremony.

However, heavy rain pounded the village, slightly disrupting the funeral timetable.

Earlier, mourners attended the funeral service soon after the body arrived from Dar es Salaam.

The service was led by Tanzania Assemblies of God pastor Michael Mwashiwawa.

Mr Makalla delivered a message of condolence to the family of the fallen artiste.

“We need to prepare ourselves as we have been cautioned by the priest. Masogange’s death should remind us that everybody will die,” he said,

“I’m impressed with the unity our artistes have shown. This is the needed spirit. The government has closely been following all the events soon after Masogange’s death. We greatly commend you this cooperation.” Ms Neema Mwengama eulogised Masogange.

She also said Masogange died of asthma and anaemia.

The video queen died last Friday at Mama Ngoma Hospital at Mwenge in Dar es Salaam.