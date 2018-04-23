Masogange’s body brought to Mbeya

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. The coffin bearing the body of video queen Agnes Gerald Waya aka Masogange has been brought to her home village of Utengule in Mbalizi District at 11:50am.

The body was received by CCM Youth Wing from Dar es Salaam, where her fellow artistes organised a ceremony at Leaders Club Grounds a day before, on Sunday, April 22.

A song by Belle9 titled ‘Masogange’, where her non de guerre came from, was played as the coffin was carried to her father’s house. Agnes featured in the song as the video queen.

When asked the role of CCM in the funeral, the ruling party’s Mbeya District chairman Akim Mwalupini said Masogange’s father Gerald Waya was the party’s Parents Wing village secretary.

“Masogange herself was a reputable CCM cadre; that’s why the party has participated fully in the funeral,” he said.

The Citizen has witnessed mourners who are attending the funeral collapsing upon arrival of the socialite’s body.

Artistes who have travelled from Dar es Salaam and those from the region wept.