Old man jailed 30 years for defiling granddaughter

By Hawa Mathias @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Chunya. The District Magistrates’ Court has sentenced Steven Petro, 70, from Godima Village to 30 years imprisonment after finding him guilty of defiling his granddaughter, 12.

The accused admitted before District Magistrate Desdery Magezi to have committed the offence and the judgment was delivered on Wednesday October 4.

Earlier, Public Prosecutor Fredrick Philemon told the court that the accused committed the offence on August 14, while at his house in Godima Village, Chunya District.

According to him, the girl sustained injuries and failed to sit for the Standard Seven National Examinations.

The girl, who was the first witness, told the court that it wasn’t the first time to be defiled by her grandfather.

She asked the court to impose a stern penalty to deter other people with similar behaviour.

Chunya District Hospital Medical Doctor in Charge Moris Mloe, who was the second witness, told the court that medical examination proved that the girl had been defiled.

The accused pleaded with the court’s leniency because he was a senior citizen, who might die while serving the sentence.