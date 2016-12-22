Thursday, December 22, 2016

Mayor: No cash fines for parking offences

The Dar es Salaam Mayor, Mr Isaya Mwita, said

The Dar es Salaam Mayor, Mr Isaya Mwita, said this yesterday during a press briefing following complaints from people who complained of harassment and arbitrary arrests of motorists. The order will be effective from January 2, 2017. 

In Summary

  • The Dar es Salaam Mayor, Mr Isaya Mwita, said this yesterday during a press briefing following complaints from people who complained of harassment and arbitrary arrests of motorists. The order will be effective from January 2, 2017.
  • He explained that the order has been in response to a series of cases that were highlighted in the media recently concerning such violations.
Advertisement
By Khalifa Said @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam City Council has banned cash payment as penalty for wrong parking in the city.

The Dar es Salaam Mayor, Mr Isaya Mwita, said this yesterday during a press briefing following complaints from people who complained of harassment and arbitrary arrests of motorists. The order will be effective from January 2, 2017.

He explained that the order has been in response to a series of cases that were highlighted in the media recently concerning such violations.

Mr Mwita explained that agents who are authorised to fine drivers for violating parking regulations must be in uniform and have their identification cards; use cars that have a sticker that identifies their company and show their phone number; and willing to work with the police when necessary.

He added: “It is forbidden for an agent to use abusive and offensive language. They should adhere to what their contracts require.”

He ordered the use of City Council’s machines (POS) instead and said, “We will no longer accept cash payment. We have realised that there is a lot of revenue lost because we do not use these machines.”


advertisement

In The Headlines

7  hours ago

Puzzle of missing Chadema official, 7 bodies deepens

The mystery surrounding the seven bodies that were fished out of Ruvu River and disappearance of

8  hours ago

Govt now disbands cashew fund over Sh5 billion account

The government has scrapped the Cashewnut Industry Development Trust Fund (CIDTF) and disbanded

  • News
    It’s not business as usual at Ubungo Bus Terminal: survey  
  • News
    UAE-Tanzania trade volume now Sh2.1 trillion  
  • News
    Second witness testifies against Lissu  
  • News
    Public-private partnerships dismissed  