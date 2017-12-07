Mbarawa: JNIA Terminal Three completed by 67pc

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Works, Transport and Communication minister Prof Makame Mbarawa has disclosed that the construction of the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) Terminal Three has so far reached 67 per cent.

The soft-spoken minister was speaking on Thursday, December 7, in Dar es Salaam after touring the construction site to assess the progress.

The construction of Terminal Three, which would cost Sh560 billion, is set to be completed early next year, according to Prof Mbarawa.

Upon its completion, the airport will be capable of accommodating a total of 6.5 million passengers annually, more than twice the capacity of terminal two. The latter accommodates a paltry 2.5 million passengers.