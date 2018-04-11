Mbarawa: Use ICT to fight climate change

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Stakeholders of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) from different countries in the world involved in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) have met in Tanzania to mark the 8th ITU Green Standard Week.

The conference focuses on how to effectively use ICT to tackle the vagaries of climate change. The conference was opened by the minister for Works,Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa on Monday in Zanzibar. It has been jointly organised by the Universal Communication Services Access Fund (UCSAF) and the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

Opening the four-day conference, Prof Mbarawa called upon all ICT experts from different parts of the world to take full advantage of the meeting to discuss, formulate strategies and guidelines on how to use the services and products of ICT for the development of economies and industries. According to the minister, this includes using ICT and methods of forecasting and controlling calamities caused by the climate change.

A statement issued yesterday by the communication unit of the government said Prof Mbawara also called upon participants of the conference to exchange experiences and discuss how to use ICT to conserve environment and create economic opportunities.

He said that would ensure that ICT was used for conserving the environment so as to minimise environmental destruction caused by the remains of ICT equipment and services.

He clarified that Tanzania had constructed the national ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) with the length of over 25,000 kilometres, which had also been connected to government and private institutions and neighbouring countries, which has no direct access to the sea.