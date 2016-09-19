Mbarawa appoints new Temesa boss

By Jacqueline Michael @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister for works, transport and communication Professor Makame Mbarawa has appointed Dr Musa Mgwatu as the new Director General of Tanzania Electrical and Mechanical Agency (TEMESA).

According to a statement sent to the media earlier today Dr Mgwatu replaces Mr Marcellin Magesa who has been assigned other duties in the ministry.

Prior to the appointment Dr Mgwatu was Managing Director of Railway Asset Holding Company (RAHACO).