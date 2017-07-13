Mbeya RC relieves Taso of farmers’ exhibition duties

By Justa Musa TheCitizenTz jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. The Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Amosi Makalla has slapped a ban on the Tanzania Agriculture Support Organisation (Taso) from being involved in the forthcoming agricultural exhibition (Nane Nane).

Taso was the main supervisor of the weeklong Nane Nane exhibition, which will get underway on August 1 at the John Mwakangale grounds.

Mr Makalla, who was chairing a meeting on preparation for the exhibition, said he reached the decision following complaints from several councillors over a bankbook owned by the organisation, which it was still using for collecting funds for the farmers’ day.

‘’I declare before you that Taso will no longer be part of the exhibition team. It has been struck off following complaints from several councils. This means the task of collecting money and preparing pavilions is under the leadership of the regional authority,’’ said Mr Makalla. He also directed all councils to start preparations for the exhibition with a view to improving this year’s edition, which would be opened by the minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Charles Tizeba.

Vice-President Samia Suluhu is expected to grace the closing ceremony a week later.

Speaking earlier, Taso Southern Highlands Zone chairperson Chrispin Mtono said they have accepted the decision, but expressed concerns over how they would pay debts. Mr Mtono added that they will soon hand over all the responsibilities, which were being carried out by Taso to the Administrative Secretary of Mbeya Region, Mariam Mtunguja.

Mbeya’s Assistant Administrative Secretary for Economy and Production Nyasebwa Chinagu confirmed to The Citizen that they have already been notified over the axing of Taso.

‘’We are aware of the Taso ban. They were responsible for collecting money and overseeing pavilions. They had collected Sh16 million and have already handed the money to the administrative secretary of the region, Mariam Mtunguja,” said Chinagu.