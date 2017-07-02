Mbeya to screen TB in all schools

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. The government has embarked on a new strategy to screen tuberculosis (TB) among school children in an effort to detect and combat the disease.

The screening is currently conducted in both primary and secondary boarding schools in the region.

According to Mbeya acting regional TB and Leprosy coordinator Mr Bonny Ferdinand the move aims at eradicating TB which continues to be a major public health threat.

“We have at least 36 boarding schools in Mbeya. So far we have managed to reach 18 schools. It is our hope that before the end of this year, we shall have reached the remaining half,” he said.

He said that early detection is particularly important for the effective prevention and control of TB in schools because children are at a risk of contracting TB in crowded school dormitories.

Mr Ferdinand added that communities have been sensitised to bring suspected TB cases early for diagnosis and further treatment.

Since 2015 they have managed to screen 7,100 patients, however in the first and second quarter of 2017 they have managed to detect 2000 patients. According to him, the government has a Five-year plan in which patients screened are expected to reach an average of between 70,000 and 80,000 TB patients annually. In view of this, he said that the number of detected TB patients has been increasing therefore they expect to screen more patients and to ensure that by 2035, Mbeya if free of new TB infections.

World Health Organisation says that TB is a major public health concern and it affects almost 10.4 million people globally.