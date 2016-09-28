Mbowe, NHC case ruling date now set

By Rosina John @ThecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The High Court (Land Division) will on October 18 deliver its ruling on an application by Mr Freeman Mbowe, who wants to return to a property in the city centre. Judge Sivangilwa Mwangesi set the date yesterday after hearing of the application filed by Mr Mbowe lawyers was concluded.

On September 1, the Natinal Housing Corporation (NHC) auctioneers attached properties in the building that houses the popular Bilicanas Club and Free Media Limited, the publishers of Tanzania Daima newspaper, both owned by Mr Mbowe following an occupancy dispute between the two sides.

However, in his submission an advocate representing Mr Mbowe, Mr Peter Kibatala, told the court yesterday his client was illegally evicted from the building because the auctioneer sent by NHC was not registered and hence not recognised by the Registrar of the Court.

Mr Kibatala also submitted that, the law was not followed during the eviction because his client was not served with a notice. According to Mr Kibatala, the notice of eviction was given to Free Media while the tenant is Mbowe Hotels.