By Bakari Kiango news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The head of Segerea Prison, Mr Mwanangwa Mandaras on Thursday March 29 explained why Mr Freeman Mbowe and five other party leaders weren’t able to appear in court.

Mr Mandaras said the prison vehicles which should have carried Mbowe and co-accused to the court had mechanical faults.