Dar es Salaam. The head of Segerea Prison, Mr Mwanangwa Mandaras on Thursday March 29 explained why Mr Freeman Mbowe and five other party leaders weren’t able to appear in court.
Mr Mandaras said the prison vehicles which should have carried Mbowe and co-accused to the court had mechanical faults.
Other leaders, who are charged along with Mr Mbowe are the party’s secretary general Dr Vincent Mashinji, his deputies John Mnyika and Salum Mwalimu, Iringa urban Member of Parliament Rev Peter Msigwa, Kawe MP Ms Halima Mdee and Tarime Urban MP Ms Ester Matiko.