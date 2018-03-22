Mbowe, four other Chadema leaders report to police

By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Chairman of the opposition party Chadema, Freeman Mbowe and four others have reported to the central police station for interrogation over their participation in February 16 demos.

During the demonstrations, a National Institute of Transport (NIT) student Akwilina Akwilini, was killed after she was hit by stray bullet allegedly fired by police.

Other leaders, who reported to the police are Chadema Secretary General Dr Vicent Mashinji and his deputies John Mnyika and Salum Mwalimu as well as the Chairman of Serengeti zone, John Heche.