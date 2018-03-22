Thursday, March 22, 2018

Mbowe, four other Chadema leaders report to police

 

In Summary

During the demonstrations, a National Institute of Transport (NIT) student Akwilina Akwilini, was killed after she was hit by stray bullet allegedly fired by police.

Advertisement
By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Chairman of the opposition party Chadema, Freeman Mbowe and four others have reported to the central police station for interrogation over their participation in February 16 demos.

During the demonstrations, a National Institute of Transport (NIT) student Akwilina Akwilini, was killed after she was hit by stray bullet allegedly fired by police.

Other leaders, who reported to the police are Chadema Secretary General Dr Vicent Mashinji and his deputies John Mnyika and Salum Mwalimu as well as the Chairman of Serengeti zone, John Heche.

Two MPs Halima Mdee (Kawe) and Ester Matiko of Tarime Urban didn’t report for reasons that they had an emergency.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

UN commends African leaders for creating free trade area

The United Nation Secretary General Mr . António Guterres has commended African leaders for

7  hours ago

44 African nations sign pact on free trade area

Forty-four African countries Wednesday signed an agreement establishing a free trade area seen as

  • News
    Standard 7 exam format change draws mixed feelings  
  • News
    Tanesco given ultimatum to end power woes at Mbagala, Kigamboni  
  • News
    Pigeon peas: How India contravened WTO rules  
  • News
    Beware of dengue fever, gov cautions the public  