Mbowe and Mdee wanted before House ethics team

By By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Speaker of the National Assembly yesterday ordered the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee to interrogate Hai MP Freeman Mbowe and Kawe MP Halima Mdee (Chadema) over allegations of causing chaos during the Tuesday sitting for election of East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) members.

Mr Mbowe is leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament.

Mr Job Ndugai claimed that during the crucial process, Ms Mdee mocked and insulted him, a conduct that tarnished the good image and reputation of Parliament, and that of President John Magufuli.

“I know she is not here, but wherever she might be in the country, I order her to present herself here by this time tomorrow (today) short of which, I will order the police to hunt her down and bring her to Parliament even if they have to put her in handcuffs. This is not the first time she misbehaves and insults me. To be honest, I’ll no longer tolerate any person exihibiting such beheviour and blatant lack of respect,” he said, vividly showing anger.

He said it was a shame to see how social networks were awash with the video clip showing how Ms Mdee insulting him and causing chaos during the election.

Mr Ndugai charged that the incident has tainted Tanzania’s impressive track record of democracy.

“This is not our culture. At first I tried to remain calm but in this one, I must act,” he added.

The Speaker said he has been receiving messages and calls from thousands expressing their disappointment over the “immoral behaviour” demonstrated by the outspoken Kawe MP.

He also ordered Mr Mbowe yesterday to appear before the same committee in connection with causing chaos during the election.

“I don’t know where exactly Mr Mbowe is, but he must appear before the Ethics committee today (yesterday) to be interrogated,” he directed.

Mr Ndugai, however, issued a serious warning against all opposition MPs whom he accused of frequently exihibiting unwelcome behaviours in the august House.

“During these three months that we are going to be here, I will take stern disciplinary measures against anyone who would violate the parliamentary orders and ethics. You can be assured that no one will be spared. For your information, we have improved our security system in order to monitor each and every one of us while at Parliament premises,” he deatiled.

As regards to the Eala polls, he said, it was conducted transparently and in a democratic manner, and that he could see why Chadema MPs had to cause chaos.

He said that the Eala Principal Clerk, Mr Charles Kabonya, would later on issue directives and guidance on how the two opposition representatives would be voted in to fill their slots.