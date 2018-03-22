Mbowe issues strong statement against police

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Chadema national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe had released a statement accusing the police of various issues.

Mbowe’s statement comes at a time when Chadema top brass leaders reported at the Central Police Station this morning for further grilling over their role in the February 16 demonstrations.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 22, which Mr Mbowe has confirmed to have written, he accuses the police of planning to plant murder or treason cases against party leaders reporting at the station in order to legalize their intention of detaining them for a long time.

Mr Mbowe, who is also the leader of the opposition in the parliament says Chadema had information that the police were considering to include the Iringa Urban Member of Parliament, Peter Msigwa in the case.

In the statement, Mr Mbowe says those behind the plan believe that they will diminish and ultimately kill the opposition in the country.

“Some of the efforts include trying to involve party leaders, members and supporters in allegations such as terrorism, murder and economic sabotage,” reads part of the statement.

“Alright, these efforts may injure or even kill some of us. And some may continue disappearing, but people’s determination to fight for justice will remain active,” the statement further reads.