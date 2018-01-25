Mbozi allocates Sh800m for modern market

By Stephano Simbeye @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbozi. Mbozi District Council in Songwe Region has allocated over Sh800 million for the construction of a modern market in the next Financial Year.

This is aimed at solving the lack of market problem that has faced farmers for a long time. The facility will also help end exploitation of farmers by middle-men and traders.

This was explained on Wednesday during a full council meeting held in Vwawa Town that discussed budget estimates for the year 2018/2019. The district remains one of the areas the country relies on for food production.

Council chairman Erick Ambakisye said one of their priorities was construction of the market and that experts would be involved in finding the best location for the purpose.

He also said that the Council was planning to improve the main road so as to tame challenges during the rainy season, whereby a total of Sh200 million has been allocate for the purpose and will be handed over to the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura).