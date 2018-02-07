By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Manyara Regional Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti has directed Mbulu District Council officials who do not support the CCM-led government to relinquish their positions before they face disciplinary action on the grounds of neglecting their duties and engaging in dirty politics at the work place.

On the same note, Mr Mnyeti directed acting regional administrative secretary Arnold Msuya to suspend Dongobesh Division officer Bayo Banka until the latter explains why he failed in fulfilling his duties as well as why he engaged himself in politics at the work place.

Mr Mnyeti issued the directives on Monday, February 5, when he addressed Mbulu District Council officials during his week-long tour of the district.

The RC explained that he had information and a list public officials who had the tendency of neglecting their duties, thus slowing down government work in the process.