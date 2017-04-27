Mdee says sorry for using foul language

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Kawe Member of Parliament Halima Mdee (Chadema) on Tuesday evening apologised to Speaker Job Ndugai and Health deputy minister Hamisi Kigwangalla and the entire National Assembly over abusive remarks she uttered during the hotly contested East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) election early this month.

Immediately before the House business was adjourned, National Assembly chairperson Andrew Chenge announced that Ms Mdee had something to say.

Ms Mdee, calmly conceded before the House that, on April 4 she uttered words, which she said were abusive and contrary to a language befitting Parliament.

“As a seasoned MP I made sure that I approached and apologised in person to Speaker Ndugai and Dr Kigwangalla for the foul language I used against them. After that I thought it was prudent that I should come here and apologise to the entire House as well,” she said. “I humbly respect Speaker Ndugai and I want to assure him that I will not repeat the mistake. He is my leader and also a resident of my constituency, Kawe,” she noted.

Ms Mdee also used the opportunity to extend her apology to all Tanzanians, who were disturbed by her abusive language. “I want to promise my voters and all Tanzanians that I will vigorously continue debating and standing for what I believe in, but by using an acceptable language in Parliament,” she said. In the election, two Chadema contestants, former Home Affairs minister Lawrence Masha and former Nyamagana MP Ezekiah Wenje were voted against and thus rejected by the House. The move sparked a commotion in and outside the debating chamber.