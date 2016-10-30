Media players a no-show at meeting

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Uncertain times continue to face players over the Media Services Bill, 2016 after stakeholders yesterday snubbed a public hearing on the proposed law called by the Parliamentary Committee for Social Services and Community Development. The stakeholders were first scheduled to appear before the Committee, which is chaired by Kigoma North legislator (CCM) Peter Serukamba, on October 19 but they requested the Committee to give them until next February to submit their views.

Mr Serukamba, however, gave the stakeholders until yesterday. No one turned out, and it was only Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) which had submitted their views in writing.

“They (TLS) did an incredible job of reviewing all sections of the Bill, and we will go through their report today (yesterday),” he said.

The chairman told journalists that they received letters from the Union of Tanzania Press Clubs (UTPC), Media Institute of Southern Africa-Tanzania Chapter (Misa-Tan), Media Council of Tanzania (MCT), Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) but which insisted on time extension.

Majority of stakeholders are of the view that the time to review the Bill, tabled in Parliament for first reading on September 16, was very limited, and needed more time to collect views from their members who are scattered all over the country. Mr Serukamba, however, said the time factor has been used as an excuse to block the Bill since 1993, but its Committee will not bend to it this time.

“When the Bill is tabled, it automatically becomes a public document. As interested parties, I believe that they had ample time to go through the Bill and prepare their views. But their snubbing is not a problem to us, we will continue with it to be tabled for the second reading,” he said.