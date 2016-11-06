Media players plead with JPM not to sign Bunge endorsed Bill

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Media stakeholders have appealed to President John Magufuli not to sign into law the Media Services Bill that was passed by Parliament yesterday.

They made the appeal in a quick survey that The Citizen conducted in a bid to capture reactions over President Magufuli’s word on Friday that he would sign the Bill into law the moment it is taken to his office.

The Head of State made the remarks when responding to a question by the executive secretary of the Media Owners Association of Tanzania (Moat), Mr henry Muhanika, who noted that the Bill did not sit well with the modern requirements of the media sector in the country.

But, Dr Magufuli said he will sign the Bill because those who requested more time had no basis for doing so because the proposed law has been in preparation since 2011.

Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) and Moat representatives told this paper separately that they were saddened by the current development the Bill had reached, that is, its endorsement in Parliament.

According to MCT executive secretary Kajubi Mukajanga, taking into consideration Dr Magufuli’s remark, it was obvious that he was misinformed about the processing of the law. “He said that there was pressure from media owners. This is entirely untrue because the impact of this law is not only on the owners but to all of us.

“He was true that the discussion to have an improved Media Law is a long time agenda, but views from media stakeholders were not considered and despite our plea, we were not given a chance to closely participate in the process until we were caught by surprise in September when it was tabled in Parliament,” he said.

For his part, Mr Muhanika, said Moat was not the only one which wants the discussion on the proposed law extended as suggested by President Magufuli.

“This law will impact media owners as it would do to journalists, publishers and even common wananchi,” he said, adding:

“It is worrying that the President allows the law to be passed because there is a room for amendment later. Why don’t we give ourselves enough time so that we pass a competent law?”

Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe (ACT-Wazalendo) said that although President Magufuli said he cannot interfere in Parliamentary processes, his remarks that he will sign it into law once it is sent to him has influenced parliamentarians.