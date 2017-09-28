By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz. nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Media stakeholders on Thursday September 28 challenged the government’s decision to collect views from media stakeholders on the same day that Tanzania joined the rest of the world to mark International Day for Universal Access to Information.

According to Coalition of Right to Information Chairperson Kajubi Mukajanga the government is aware of International Day for Universal Access to Information and its importance to media stakeholders, yet it has decided to collect stakeholders’ views on the same day.

"We are here to discuss issues relating to access to information, yet the government is collecting views from stakeholders on access to information regulations at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre. How can we be at two places at the same time?” queried Mr Mukajanga.

The conference is the first time to be held in the country at national level.

"We don't know how we will divide ourselves to participate in both events unless a miracle happens," he said.

More than 100 media stakeholders and other civil society organisations participated in the conference, which was also attended by former chairperson of the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance Amir Manento, the Media Council of Tanzania and other representatives from various nongovernmental organisations.