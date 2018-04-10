Medicine workshop planned for Kigali

Arusha. With e-health and informatics increasingly becoming key platforms to improve healthcare delivery systems in the region,a telemedicine workshop and trade exhibition will take place in Kigali next month. The workshop will lay ground for implementation of the East African Community (EAC) regional integrated telemedicine and e-health programme.

Also on agenda is the creation of an EAC regional e-health working group and development of legal and regulatory frameworks.

“EAC is now seeking to improve its healthcare delivery systems using these new found e-health and informatics initiatives,” said a statement issued by the secretariat yesterday.

The four-day e-health and telemedicine workshop will be held in the Rwanda capital alongside with a ministerial conference and trade exhibition.

Expansion and integration of e-health systems throughout the EAC will offer more opportunities to internal and external collaborators that specialise in e-health solutions and ICT infrastructure.

The second EAC Regional E-Health & Telemedicine Workshop, Ministerial Conference and Trade Exhibition till take place in Kigali, Rwanda from May 15th to 18th.

Participants will include policy makers from governments and public organisations, e-health and telemedicine experts, technology and ICT solutions providers, R& D institutions and development partners.