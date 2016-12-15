Mentally ill man kills his 2 children, hangs himself

By Janeth Joseph @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kilimanjaro. A man who is suspected to be mentally ill allegedly killed his two children on Tuesday by slitting their throats with a panga before hanging himself early this week.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa confirmed the incident. “Preliminary investigations show that the two children had their throats slit by a sharp object believed to be a panga,” he said.

The RPC identified the man as Yohan Gladson of Gohaparane, Same District. His age could not be immediately established.

The children were identified as Esther Yohana, 6, and Tumaini Yohana, 3.

Mr Mutafungwa said according to “reliable sources”, Mr Gladson had been suffering from epilepsy, and seemed to have been mental deranged.

The three bodies are being preserved at Same District Hospital.

In a separate incident, the police have arrested one man after he was allegedly found in possession of over 672 kilogrammes of khat.

The suspect is a livestock officer in Mwanga District. He was arrested in Boma Ng’ombe Hai District, yesterday morning.

“Police on patrol were suspicious of the suspect who was driving along the Moshi-Arusha highway. A search conducted after he was stopped revealed that he had a huge consignment of khat,” the RPC said.