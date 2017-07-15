Merck Foundation commits to long term partnership with Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Merck Foundation has commited itself to a long term partnership with Tanzania in build healthcare capacity and improve access to innovative and equitable healthcare solutions across the country.

During a high level meeting between Vice President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan and Dr Rasha Kelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation, the Foundation said it was doing this as part of its CSR programs across Africa.

Through the commitment, Merck Foundation will focus on providing one year and two years surgical and paediatric oncology fellowship program in India, Europe and University of Nairobi for Tanzanian doctors to improve the cancer care in the country.

Statement released by the Foundation yesterday said the foundation will also focus on empowering infertile women through access to information, awareness, health, change of mind set and economic empowerment across the country through their ‘Merck more than a Mother’ campaign.

“The prevalence of infertility is so high in Africa, one every four couple in reproductive age suffers from infertility and yet around 85 percent of those cases are due to untreated infectious disease which can prevented, hence raising awareness about prevention through local media and social media is very critical,” Ms Kelej said.

“Raising awareness about male infertility as the infertility affects women and men equally and yet women are the one who been solely blamed, discriminated and mistreated in their communities. The campaign will address this topic and encourage men to discuss openly their infertility and share the journey of infertility diagnosis and treatment with their wives,” she added.

Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan commended the role Merck Foundation plays in healthcare capacity building in Africa and welcomes them to Tanzania.