Meru. The Meru County government will expunge ghost workers from the payroll and fire more than 1,000 casuals next month in a move to reduce wage bill and improve services.

This is after a human resource audit report by Deloitte Consulting indicated there were about 1,783 ghost workers in the county. Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi said the county was spending more than Sh15 million every month on 1,030 casual workers. (NMG)