Mghwira set to lead political council

Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo national chair Anna Mghwira has been passed to run for the post of chairperson for the Council of Political Parties in the country.

The Council, has been established through Political Parties Act with the purpose of providing a forum through which the parties can engage and discuss issues of national interest and improvement of multipartism in the country.

The Council brings together all parties with permanent registration.

Ms Mghwira was the sole female presidential contender in last year’s General Election. She emerged third behind Dr John Magufuli of Chama Cha Mapinduzi who won the race and Mr Edward Lowassa who represented Chadema.

ACT statement described Ms Mghwira as the only candidate in the election whose campaign message focused on elaborating what is contained in the party manifesto.

Ms Mghwira holds a Master’s Degree in Human Rights Laws. She is a university tutor and gender activist.