Mineral evaluator’s case adjourned to September 30

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizentz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The case against Mr Archard Kalugendo, the former Director General of Tanscort, a diamond and Tanzanite gemstones and the government diamond evaluation officer Mr Edward Rweyemamu has been adjourned to July 30.

The decision was made by resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri after the state prosecutor Mr Mutalemwa Kishenyi told the court that the investigation is still ongoing.

The two are accused of causing the government a loss of Sh2.4 billion. The two are accused of committing the offence in a period between August 25 and August 31 in 2017.

They were first arraigned on September 15.

The accused are charged for causing a loss amounting to $1.25 million, equivalent to about Sh2.5 billion.

The court was told that, the accused, who are public servants, committed the offence between 25 and 31 August in Dar es Salaam and Shinyanga Regions.

The respondents were not allowed to enter plea because the court has no jurisdiction to hear the case. Such cases are entertained by the High Court.