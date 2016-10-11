Mining company treats 600 people over six years

Mwanza. Acacia Gold Mine Company has covered surgical costs 600 people with physical disabilities in the Lake Zone over the last six years.

The support has been directed to people with cleft lips and injuries caused by fire.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, Acacia Gold Mine public relations officer Zakayo Kalebo said the patients over the years have come from Shinyanga, Mwanza, Geita, Mara, Kagera and Simiyu regions.

The treatment involves surgery, courtesy of experts from Australia in collaboration with specialists at Sekou Toure Referral Hospital in Mwanza.

Mr Kalebo said the company has so far spent over Sh700 million to cover medical costs, meals and accommodation for both patients and health specialists.

“We are assisting these people as part of our corporate social responsibility activities,” said Mr Kalebo

Sekou Toure Hospital Physician in-Charge Onesmo Rwakendela said since 2010, the health facility has been providing the surgical care. He said due to the demand for such services and the lack of experts the hospital has sent one of its doctors for training in Nairobi.

“For one to qualify as a plastic surgeon, one has to study for not less than six years, and that is on top of the five-year medical training period for a Bachelor degree in Medicine,” said Dr Rwekendela.