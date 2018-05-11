Tanzania starts processing mining licenses

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has started processing mining licenses after halting issuance, following regulatory changes.

Deputy Minister for Minerals Mr Stanslaus Nyongo told the National Assembly during questions and answers session on Friday that the mining commissioner was recently appointed and has started working on the mining license applications.

Mr Nyongo was responding to a supplementary question asked by Buyungu MP Mr Kasuku Bilago (Chadema) who wanted to know when the government would start issuing the licenses to small miners in the area.

"The Mining Act 2010 whose regulations were promulgated last year requires all mining licenses to be issued by the Mining Commission... The commissioner was appointed just recently. He has started working on the applications. So Mr Bilago should encourage small miners to continue applying," said Mr Nyongo.

Small miners have been running campaigns through social media asking the government issue their licenses.